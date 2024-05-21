HC approves appointment of new Destiny chairman

Supreme Court lawyer Prashanta Bhushan Barua has become new chairman of the board of directors of Destiny-2000 Ltd under a High Court directive.

The HC bench of Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury on Sunday allowed the Destiny management to appoint Prashanta as its new chairman, Destiny's lawyer Barrister Md Mejbahur Rahman told The Daily Star yesterday.

The court passed the order following an application filed by the management seeking necessary directives, said Barrister Mejbahur.

He said the post of the board of directors of Destiny felt vacant after Fakhruddin Ahmed resigned from the post on personal grounds.

The HC approved Prashanta as new chairman of Destiny as its board members have given opinions to this effect.

Fakhruddin Ahmed became the chairman of the board of directors of Destiny-2000 on July 25 last year under the HC order.

Destiny 2000 Limited was registered on December 14, 2000. The total shareholders of the company are 49 persons, lawyer Mejbahur Rahman said.