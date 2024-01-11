HC acquits Regent Group Chairman Shahed in arms case

The High Court today acquitted Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed in an arms case, in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment by a lower court.

The bench of Justice Ashish Ranjan Das and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan scrapped the lower court verdict.

The HC bench delivered the verdict after hearing Shahed's appeal challenging the lower court judgement.

Shahed's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star that the HC acquitted his client as the state could not prove the allegation brought against him of possessing illegal arms and bullets.

However, Shahed cannot be released from jail following the HC judgement as he is arrested in other cases, he added.

Full text of the HC verdict was not released yet.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi, who represented the state during hearing of the appeal, said he is yet to receive any instruction from the authorities concerned about moving the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the HC judgement.

On September 28, 2020, the Special Tribunal-1 of Dhaka sentenced Mohammad Shahed to life in prison in the arms case.

Shahed was arrested on July 15, 2020 from Satkhira when he was trying to leave the country on a boat.

On July 19, the same year, a team of DB police found Shahed's private car in Dhaka. They then seized a pistol with a round of bullets from the car and later a case under the Arms Act was filed against him.