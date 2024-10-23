HC acquits Lutfozzaman Babar in graft case

Former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar looks out of a microbus window. Photo: Rashed Shumon

The High Court today acquitted former BNP state minister Lutfozzaman Babar in a corruption case where he had been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The HC also scrapped a previous verdict from October 12, 2021, which had found Babar guilty of amassing illegal wealth amounting to Tk 7.5 crore.

The bench of Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah delivered the judgement following an appeal filed by Babar challenging the trial court's decision.

Despite his acquittal in this case, Babar will remain in jail due to his involvement in other cases, his lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told reporters.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Babar on January 13, 2008, at the Ramna Model Police Station.

The case accused him of accumulating illegal wealth.

ACC Deputy Director Rupok Kumar Saha, the investigation officer, submitted the charge sheet on July 16, 2008, and the charges were accepted by the court on July 23. Charges were framed against Babar on August 12, 2008.

Babar initially challenged the case, filing a writ petition with the High Court to question the legality of the lower court's decision.

The High Court temporarily halted proceedings and sought an explanation from the ACC and the government.

On March 17, 2017, the High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Shahidul Karim heard the matter and lifted the stay order and asked the lower court to finish the trial proceedings in six months.

Before that, Babar was sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment on October 30, 2007 for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.

He was also sentenced to death in the 10-truck arms haul and August 21 grenade attack cases.

Lutfozzaman Babar, a two-time MP from the Netrokona-4 constituency, served as the State Minister for Home Affairs in the BNP-led government from 2001 to 2006.