Hay-laden truck set on fire in Bogura

Arsonists torched a truck on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in Noymile area of Bogura's Shajahanpur upazila early today.

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shajahanpur Police Station, said, "A hay-laden truck was going to Pabna from Bogura's Dupchanchia upazila."

Around 1:00am, some 8-10 people stopped the truck in Noymile area and set fire to it.

On information, a firefighting unit from Sherpur upazila came to the spot and brought the fire under control within half an hour, said the OC.

The incident took place on the first day of the two-day blockade enforced by BNP and its allies to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

It is the 10th round of the blockade programme of the opposition parties since October 31.