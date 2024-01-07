Haven’t seen non-AL polling agents: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal this morning said he did not find any polling agent of any candidates other than those from the ruling Awami League.

While visiting the law enforcers' monitoring cell, he also said voters in few numbers casting votes.

"I have come to know that in some places 25 votes were cast, 40 votes were cast. But this is early morning, I hope that the turnout will increase with time," he told reporters.

He refused to make comments about whether the BNP's hartal is having any negative impact on the turnout.

"I haven't found any polling agents of contesting candidates other than Awami League. I doubt other candidates have the capacity to field polling agents," he said.

He said that they have emphasized in fielding polling agents so that election remains competitive.