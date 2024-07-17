Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 07:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 07:53 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Have faith in the top court, you won't be disappointed, PM tells students

Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 07:47 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 07:53 PM
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the protesting students to keep faith in the country's judicial system, expressing hope that they would not be disappointed.

"I believe our students will get justice. They will not be disappointed," she said while addressing the nation this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hasina expressed deep shock and condolence over the loss of lives in the ongoing quota protest.

She urged the students not to give chance to the miscreants to take advantage of the situation.

The prime minister said those who carried out killings and destructions will be brought to justice, irrespective of their party affiliation.

More to follow ... 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|কোটা আন্দোলন

ঢাবিতে ২ শিক্ষার্থী গুলিবিদ্ধ, টিয়ারশেল-সাউন্ড গ্রেনেডে আহত অন্তত ১৫

আজ বুধবার বিকেলে এই ঘটনা ঘটে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

কোটা আন্দোলনকারীদের খুঁজতে শাহবাগে মোবাইল চেক করেছে ছাত্রলীগ

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification