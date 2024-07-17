Have faith in the top court, you won't be disappointed, PM tells students

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the protesting students to keep faith in the country's judicial system, expressing hope that they would not be disappointed.

"I believe our students will get justice. They will not be disappointed," she said while addressing the nation this evening.

Hasina expressed deep shock and condolence over the loss of lives in the ongoing quota protest.

She urged the students not to give chance to the miscreants to take advantage of the situation.

The prime minister said those who carried out killings and destructions will be brought to justice, irrespective of their party affiliation.

More to follow ...