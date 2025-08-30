Haunted by scars, still waiting for justice

Survivors of enforced disappearances recount torture, demand accountability

Nidhi, daughter of Parvez, a Chhatra Dal leader who was forcibly disappeared, overcomes with emotion as she recalls memories of her father. Her voice trembled with grief as she addressed a discussion organised by Mayer Daak at the Bangla Academy auditorium yesterday on the occasion of International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances to be observed today. Photo: Palash Khan

Survivors of enforced disappearances broke down yesterday as they recalled the torture, humiliation, and threats they endured in secret detention centres.

Their testimonies, along with those of their families, painted a grim picture of inhuman treatment and what they said is a justice system yet to hold perpetrators accountable.

The event, organised by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) on the eve of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance, brought together survivors, human rights defenders, and political representatives who called for urgent action to end the culture of disappearances in Bangladesh.

One survivor, Jesmin Nahar, said she was picked up along with her husband, Mohammad Alamin, and their house help by members of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on January 14, 2015. They were held for four months in secret confinement.

"During my detention at a secret location, I was tortured inhumanely. They cut my legs and spread salt on the wounds. I was also given electric shocks," she said, adding that she still bears the scars on her body.

Alamin said he was kept bare-chested in winter and officers tried to uproot victims' nails with pliers. The couple were released only after being warned never to reveal who had picked them up, and were threatened with the disappearance of their children.

Others echoed similar accounts. Rahamat Ullah, detained in 2023, said he was confined in a three-foot-long room for nine months, tortured with electric shocks, and later transferred to Kolkata Jail before being deported back to Bangladesh.

Mikel Changma, another survivor, demanded an end to the culture of state violence. "Almost a year has passed, but many remain missing, and there is still no clarity on how trials will take place. It is very frustrating," he said, urging that secret detention centres be preserved as evidence.

These testimonies are among 1,752 complaints now under investigation by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

Human rights groups say the scale of disappearances remains alarming. Odhikar recorded 708 cases between 2009 and June 2024, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) listed 629 from 2007 to 2023, HRSS counted 392 from 2015 to 2024, Human Rights Watch estimated nearly 600 from 2009 to 2021, while the International Federation for Human Rights reported 709 cases between 2009 and June 2024.

Of these, 471 people eventually returned or were produced in court, 83 were found dead, and 155 remain missing.

At the event, HRSS Secretary General Muniruzzaman presented seven key demands, including Bangladesh's full implementation of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

He urged that families be informed of relatives' whereabouts, each case investigated, perpetrators brought to justice, and victims and witnesses given protection. He also called for public awareness through textbooks and the media.

Nur Khan Liton, a member of the inquiry commission, said political parties have pledged commitments, but accountability is essential.

"We must ensure that the word 'disappearance' no longer exists in Bangladesh. While we say we have defeated fascism, we must also remove the fascism that lives in our minds," he said. "What is happening now cannot be denied. Whether it is mob actions or other methods, these must be stopped, because they create opportunities for fascism to return."

Sara Hossain, honorary executive director of BLAST, warned that justice must be fair. "If innocent people are falsely implicated, then it will again be injustice," she said, urging political leaders to pledge an end to disappearances, killings, and false cases.

"Civil society has long demanded this, but political leaders are the ones in power. We want this promise from them."

Huma Khan, chief of mission of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Bangladesh to act urgently to ease families' suffering.

She highlighted three priorities: ensuring victims' families' right to death certificates, property transfers, and bank access; ending harassment through fabricated cases; and aligning the draft ordinance on enforced disappearances with international standards.

She referred to the offer of technical assistance from the UN Working Group, which she said Bangladesh did not accept, and warned that the draft law does not align with international human rights standards.

"Justice cannot be achieved by rushing a law," she said, stressing the need for nationwide consultations with victims and families.

Regarding the reliance on the death penalty, she said, "What is needed is an impartial and efficient justice system." She appealed to the interim government and the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to prioritise accountability and meaningful justice over rushed legislation or symbolic punishments.

Political representatives present at the event, including Mahdi Amin of BNP and Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zobaer of Jamaat-e-Islami, promised to address enforced disappearances in their election manifestos.

International Crimes Tribunal Prosecutor SM Mainul Karim, Inquiry Commission Member Nabila Idris, Jatiya Nagorik Party's Senior Joint Convenor Ariful Islam Adib, and Nagorik Oikya's General Secretary Shahidullah Kaiser also spoke.

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, ASK urged the government to ensure justice, compensation, protection for families and witnesses, and rehabilitation for victims of enforced disappearances. It also called for exemplary punishment for perpetrators and effective steps to prevent such violations in future.

ASK added that these measures are essential not only for victims but also for the safety of society and the rule of law.