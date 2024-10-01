Hasina's 'Tk 400cr peon' laundered most of his wealth abroad: CID

Jahangir Alam, an ex-staffer at former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's residence, has siphoned off a large part of his over Tk 400 crore fortune abroad, Criminal Investigation Department found in primary investigation.

Not only did Jahangir amass a fortune, his wife Kamrun Nahar also had property worth over Tk 7 crore in her name, the officials found.

The CID has decided to carry out an investigation under the Money Laundering Act in this regard, Azad Rahman, special superintendent (media) of CID, told The Daily Star today.

A top CID official said Jahangir is the owner of a developer company named AK Real Estate Limited and has laundered huge amounts of money to the US and other countries through hundi.

"We have already written to Bangladesh Bank about this matter and will also reach out to the relevant authorities abroad involved in tracking the money flow," the official said, requesting anonymity.

The wealth of Jahangir came to light on July 14 when the then PM Hasina said she has taken action against a former "peon" of her own house who amassed Tk 400 crore in wealth.

"He worked in my house. He was a peon and now he has Tk 400 crore in wealth. He can't go places without a helicopter. It's true. How did he make so much money?" Hasina said while addressing a press conference.

The CID officials said Jahangir was appointed as a staffer of Sudha Sadan, the residence of Hasina. His job was to supply drinking water to Sudha Sadan. That is why he was named "Pani Jahangir".

After Hasina became the PM, he started introducing himself as the PM's personal assistant. Using this fake identity, Jahangir took money in exchange for giving party posts, job appointments and arranging transfers of government officials.

CID came to know that through fraudulent means, Jahangir amassed over Tk 400 crore and became the owner of multiple cars and houses.

Jahangir has land worth Tk 4 crore in his own name, two shops in Mohammadpur and New Market, a seven-storey building and two flats in Mirpur, and one-storey building, four-storey and eight-storey buildings in Noakhali, CID officials said.

His wife Kamrun has assets worth Tk 7.3 crore including a 2,360-square-foot flat in Dhanmondi, a car, various business capital worth Tk 73 lakh and deposits of Tk 1.17 crore in different banks.

Jahangir, hailing from Chatkhil of Noakhali, worked for the former PM during her first two tenures from January 2009 to December 2018.

He was dismissed at the beginning of the PM's third term in January 2019.

Despite losing his job, Jahangir continued to leverage his former position, prompting the Prime Minister's Office to issue a circular to media warning about his illegal activities.

He was denied the AL nomination for the Noakhali-1 constituency in both the 2018 and 2024 national elections.

Jahangir used his influence to get his brother elected chairman three times in Khilpara union of Chatkhil and helped one of his followers, Mohammadullah, get elected as Chatkhil municipality mayor, according to local sources.