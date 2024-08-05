Hasina's ouster: One killed, 200 hospitalised in Ctg city

One person was killed and nearly 200 people hospitalised as miscreants attacked different government establishments soon after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

The headquarters of Chattogram Metropolitan Police and Chattogram Circuit House were also attacked, reports our local staff correspondent.

They also attacked different police stations including Patenga, EPZ, Kotwali and Sadarghat. The marauders conducted vandalism and set the police stations on fire and also looted those.

Till filling this report around 7:15pm, tense situations was prevailing in the different parts of the city following the series of attacks.

Around 200 injured people have been admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital till 8:00pm, said Rajib Kumar Dey, a ward master of the hospital.