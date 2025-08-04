Hasina’s ICT trial hears survivor’s account of being shot, denied treatment

The trial of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her two top aides resumed today at the International Crimes Tribunal-1, with the testimony of the second prosecution witness -- a survivor of police atrocities during the 2024 July uprising.

Abdullah Al Imran, who was shot in the left leg during a protest at Bijoynagar Water Tank area around 3:00pm on July 19 last year, gave his statement before the three-member tribunal this afternoon.

"While I was admitted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) with a bullet injury, Sheikh Hasina visited the hospital on July 26 or 27. She asked me where I studied and about my condition. It was clear to her that I was a protester," said Imran in court.

He claimed that after observing the injured students, Hasina instructed the hospital's helpdesk, saying, "No release, no treatment."

"At the time, we didn't understand what that meant. But the next morning, when I was supposed to undergo surgery, it didn't happen. My condition worsened," he told the tribunal.

Imran further said that his father tried to have him released and shifted to another hospital for treatment. But the authorities neither released him nor provided the necessary medical care.

"For this inhuman treatment and for being shot by police, I hold Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and ex-inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun responsible," he told the court.

The tribunal adjourned briefly after he finished his full testimony.

Defence lawyer Amir Hossain, representing Sheikh Hasina, is scheduled to cross-examine the witness after the recess.