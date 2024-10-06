Hasina’s ex-principal secretary Azad placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Abul Kalam Azad, former principal secretary of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and ex-lawmaker, on a seven-day remand in connection with the murder of Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia.

The murder took place in Paltan on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman issued the remand order after law enforcement presented Azad before the court, seeking a 10-day remand, according to a court official.

On September 14, Abbas Ali, a former central committee member of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), filed the case with Paltan Model Police Station, accusing 704 individuals, including prominent leaders of the Awami League and several police officials.

The case also lists 12,000 unnamed individuals.

The Detective Branch arrested Azad yesterday from the Kalabagan area in Dhaka.

Azad was elected member of parliament (MP) from Jamalpur-5 constituency in the last general election.