Hasina's ex-deputy press secy Ashraful faces ACC probe

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today decided to launch a probe against Ashraful Alam Khokan, a former deputy press secretary to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, for amassing illegal assets.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the ACC headquarters, a senior official of the ACC told The Daily Star.

ACC sources said the decision to probe came after allegations were made against Khokan, who holds dual citizenship of Bangladesh and the United States, that he has amassed a vast amount of wealth through corruption. ACC has found that four private cars are registered in his name.

Khokan held the post of PM's deputy press secretary from 2013 to 2021.