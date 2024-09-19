Hasina, three former CECs, EC secys sued for sedition

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former members of the last parliaments under the Awami League government, along with former chief election commissioners (CECs) Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad, KM Nurul Huda and Kazi Habibul Awal, were sued on fraud and sedition charges yesterday.

Md Ekramul Karim, who identified himself as a freedom fighter, filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam.

Taking the complaint into cognisance, the court ordered Chattogram Metropolitan Police to assign an officer with the rank of an assistant commissioner to investigate the case.

Kafil Uddin, the lawyer for the plaintiff, said a detailed order will be passed soon.

The other accused in the case are former election commissioners Abu Hafiz, Md Javed Ali, Abdul Mobarak, Md Shahnewaz, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam, Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Begum Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir, and Anisur Rahman; former EC secretaries Helaluddin Ahmed and Jahangir Alam, and former road transport and bridges minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

According to the case statement, on instructions from Hasina, the other accused colluded to hatch conspiracies to hold one-sided, fake elections without public participation, violating the democratic rights of the people and the constitution of the country.

Following the incident, unelected individuals were declared MPs, and later, they were made ministers and speakers. As the people failed to cast their votes for a long time, they got frustrated, leaving the democracy in a poor state. The MPs and ministers destroyed the country's economy by laundering money and draining national wealth, according to the case statement.

The Kazi Habibul Awal-led Election Commission had been at the centre of controversy as it held the most recent national polls boycotted by the major opposition parties, including the BNP. The AL had to field dummy independent candidates, many of whom were AL leaders, to make the polls appear participatory.

The KM Nurul Huda-led commission became controversial after the December 2018 general election with opposition parties alleging ballot-box stuffing the night before election day. In January 2019, the Jatiya Oikya Front alleged before the EC that between 30 and 60 percent of the votes were cast the night before.

The same month, Transparency International, Bangladesh in a study found that stamping of ballots took place the night before election day in more than one centre in 33 of the 50 surveyed constituencies.

The Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad-led commission held a one-sided national election in January 2014, in which 153 lawmakers out of 300 were elected unopposed as most of the opposition, including the BNP, boycotted the election.

The AL-led alliance won more than two-thirds majorities in the all three national elections held under the Hasina government.