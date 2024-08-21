Hasina sued in yet another murder case, former CJ Khairul accused as well

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque were sued over the killing of Firoz Talukder, an office assistant of Rangpur Chemical Ltd, who was shot from a helicopter during clashes centring on the quota reform movement in Dhaka's Mirpur area on July 19.

The others accused in the case are Awami League General Secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Manun.

The victim's wife, Reshma Sultana, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan.

Upon hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Mirpur Model Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

In her complaint, the complainant said her husband was crossing the Mirpur-10 intersection around 6:00pm on July 19 when Rapid Action Battalion members fired from a helicopter, leaving the victim dead.

Sheikh Hasina, ABM Khairul Haque and three others were named as masterminds behind the firing that killed the victim, said the complaint.

With these cases, Hasina is now facing 32 cases against her, including 27 for murder, four for crimes against humanity and genocide, and one for abduction.