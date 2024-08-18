Hasina sued in two more murder cases

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been accused in two more murder cases.

With this, Hasina is now facing 10 cases, including seven for murder, one for abduction, and two for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

In Narayanganj, Hasina, along with former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and 46 others, was sued over the killing of a 20-year-old man during a clash between protesters and Awami League men on August 5.

Abul Bashar Anik, brother of the victim, Abul Hasan Sajan, 20, who was shot in the city's Chashara area, filed the case last night, said Abdus Sattar, officer-in-charge of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station.

Former MP AKM Shamim Osman, his brother former MP AKM Selim Osman, son Imtinan Osman Ayon, nephew Azmery Osman, brother-in-law Tanvir Ahmed Titu, who is also a director of Bangladesh Cricket Board, and Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Salina Hayat Ivy's younger brother Ahammad Ali Reza Uzzal were also among the accused.

Around 100-150 unnamed people were also accused in the case.

According to the case statement, a few hours before the announcement of Hasina's resignation on August 5, Sajan was shot at Chashara during the clash between protesters and Awami League men.

"He died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital the following morning," Sajan's brother Anik had told The Daily Star earlier.

Sajan, son of Jakir Hossain, was a sales representative at a private company. He was living with his family at Kushiara village in Narayanganj's Bandar upazila.

In Chattogram, Hasina, along with former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury Nowfel and 32 leaders and activists of the Awami League, was sued for the killing of a college student on July 18.

Tanvir Siddique, 19, a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinee from Ashekan Awlia Degree College, was shot dead during a clash between protesters on one side and police and AL activists on the other side in the port city's Bahaddarhat area.

His uncle, Mohammad Parvez, filed the case with Chandgaon Police Station late Friday night, accusing 34 people and 100 to 150 unnamed individuals, the police station's Officer-in-Charge Jahidul Kabir told The Daily Star.

He said, "Three people were killed during the violence in Bahaddarhat area on July 18. The plaintiff mentioned the two other victims' names in the case statement."

Jubo League leader Babar Ali and three ward councillors of Chattogram City Corporation -- Nur Mostafa Tinu, Saibal Das Sumon, and Esrarul Haque -- were also among the accused.

The case statement said armed Chhatra League and Jubo League activists opened fire on the protesters.

[Our staff correspondent from Chattogram and district correspondent from Narayanganj contributed to this report.]