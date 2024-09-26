Hasina sued in three more murder cases

Three more murder cases have been filed against ousted prime minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

Two of the cases were lodged with the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka while one with Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Dhaka today.

The courts later asked the concerned police stations to file those as first information reports (FIRs).

The cases were lodged on charges of shooting three persons in different parts of the capital city during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Hasina was accused in all three cases for issuing direct and indirect orders to open fire on the student-people movement that led to the death of three persons.

Of those, one of the cases was filed against 45 persons including Hasina over the killing of one Dulal Sarder in front of BRAC University at Badda on July 18.

Former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, Ramesh Chandra Sen and Latif Mollah are among the accused in the case.

Another case was lodged against 237 persons, including Hasina, allegedly for shooting dead Abdul Hannan at Jatrabari Police Station area on August 5.

Key accused of the case are: Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former AL lawmaker AKM Shamim Osman, former independent lawmaker Moshiur Rahman Molla Sajal and Rajibul Islam Rajib.

In the third case, a total of 121 people, including Hasina, were made accused.

Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former law minister Anisul Huq, former jute and textiles minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former state minister for relief and disaster management Dr Enamur Rahman, police officers Abdullah Heel Kafi and Arafat Hossain are among the accused.

The case was filed over the killing Touhidur Rahman in police firing during the movement in Ashulia on August 5.