Hasina sued over murder of Sramik Dal activist in Jatrabari

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 134 others were sued today over the death of Riazul Talukder, an activist of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, during the mass uprising in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on August 4.

The victim's brother Rubel Talukder filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain.

After hearing, the magistrate directed the officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station to register the case as a first information report (FIR).

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former water resources deputy minister Enamul Haque Shamim, former AL lawmakers Moshiur Rahman Mollah, Iqbal Hossain Apu and Nahim Razzak are among the accused in the case.

In his complaint, the complainant said his brother took part in the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement at Jatrabari intersection around 5:00pm on August 4 where Riazul was shot dead.

With this, Hasina is now facing 150 cases, including 133 for murders, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, six for attempted murder and one for attack on a BNP procession.