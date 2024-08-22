Hasina sued for death of small trader in Narsingdi

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 81 other Awami League leaders have been sued over the death of small trader Azizul Islam during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Narsingdi on July 19.

The victim's father Almach Mia filed a complaint with Narsingdi Chief Judicial Magistrate's court today, said plaintiff lawyer AB Siddik.

Later, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nahid Niazi directed the officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station to register the complaint as a case, reports our local correspondent.

Former Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former IGP Chawdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former DB chief of DMP Harun-Or-Rashid, former Narsingdi Zilla Parishad chairman Monir Hossain Bhuiyan, and former Narsingdi-1 (Sadar) Lawmaker Mohammad Nazrul Islam Hero are among the accused in the case.

Besides, some 400-500 unidentified people were accused in the case.

According to the case statement, Azizul, a coconut seller, was shot when students clashed with police and AL men in Bhelanagar area adjacent to the Dhaka-Sylhet highway on July 19.

Azizul was first taken to Narsingdi 100-bed Hospital and later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on July 22.