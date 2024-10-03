Hasina sued in another murder case

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 25 others have been sued over the death of a rickshaw puller in Dhaka during the mass protest on August 5.

Nilufar Yasmin, sister of victim Moniruzzaman Monir, filed a complainant with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman in this regard today.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DB chief Harun Or Rashid are among the accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the complainant said her brother was waiting for passengers at Fulbaria bus stand in the capital during the mass protest around 3:30pm on August5 where he was shot dead.

Hasina is now facing 221 cases, including 190 for murders, 16 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, 11 for attempted murder and one for the attack on a BNP procession.