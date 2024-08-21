Hasina, Rehana, 85 others sued in Sylhet

Another case was filed today against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and 85 others on charge of attacking a procession in Sylhet citywhich left several people shot and injured during the recent mass protests on August 4.

Juber Ahmed, acting president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Sylhet city unit, filed the case with the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Suman Bhuiya this noon.

AL's general secretary and former road transport minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former law minister Anisur Rahman, and former advisor to the prime minister Salman F Rahman were also named in the case, reports our local correspondent.

Former state minister for expatriate affairs Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, former parliamentarians Kamrul Ahsan, Hasanul Haque Inu, Rashed Khan Menon, Habibur Rahman and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, former IGP Abdullah Al Mamun, former additional IGP Harun-or-Rashid, former Sylhet city mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, former Sylhet Zilla Parishad chairman Nasir Uddin Khan, Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders, and police officials were also made accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the accused attacked a peaceful rally, brought out by BNP and its associate organisations in Sylhet City's Bandarbazar area on August 4, which left several shot and injured.

With these cases, Hasina is now facing 33 cases against her, including 27 for murder, four for crimes against humanity and genocide, and one for abduction.