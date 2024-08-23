Hasina, Qudaer sued for murder of student in Savar

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader have been sued over the death of a student on August 5.

Father of Abul Ahad Saikat, a student of Dhaka Commerce College, Nazrul Islam filed the case with Savar Model Police Station yesterday (Thursday) against 126 Awami League leaders and activists, including Hasina and Quader, said Atiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the police station, today.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former state minister Mohammad Ali Arafat are also among the accused.

Besides, 300 unidentified people were accused in the case, the OC told our Savar correspondent.

According to the case statement, Saikat and many other students were shot in an attack by a group of leaders and activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League in Muktirmor area adjacent to Savar Model Police Station on August 5 after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The statement said the the attack was carried out on the instruction of top 10 AL leaders including Sheikh Hasina.

The student was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital, Savar where doctors declared him dead, added the case statement.

Besides, seven other cases were filed with Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai police stations yesterday over the deaths of seven people during the violence on August 5, said sources at the police stations concerned.