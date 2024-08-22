Hasina, Quader sued for hawker's death in Ashulia

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 46 others were sued today for the death of a street hawker Md Shahabul Islam Shaon during the recent protests in Dhaka's Ashulia on August 4.

Awami League General Secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former AL lawmakers Md Saiful Islam and Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB (DB) chief Harun Or Rashid and former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman are among the accused in the case.

Advocate Hannan Bhuiyan filed the case against Sheikh Hasina and 46 others with the court of Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Arifa Chowdhury Himel.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station to register it as first information report (FIR).

In her complaint, the plaintiff said the victim was shot dead during quota reform movement on the street at Bypile intersection of Ashulia around 2:30pm on August 4.