Hasina, Quader sued for defamation in Kurigram

A defamation case has been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former Road Transport and Bridge minister Obaidul Quader with a court in Kurigram.

Manjurul Quader Maminul, a member of the executive committee of Kurigram's Ulipur upazila BNP, filed the case with Kurigram Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court today, said the plaintiff's lawyer Advocate Nazrul Islam.

The magistrate accepted the case and directed the officer-in-charge of Ulipur Police Station to investigate it, Nazrul told our Kurigram correspondent.

Ulipur Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Rezwanul Haque was also accused in the case.

According to the case statement, Dr Rezwanul had been working as an agent of the Awami League under the direct or indirect instructions of Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader. Maminul was present at an exchange meeting organised at the Ulipur Upazila Livestock Office on May 15, 2024. As Maminul is involved in BNP politics, Rezwanul abused him and BNP using indecent language.

When Maminul sought to know the reason for the abuse, Rezwanul hurled abuses against BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman and party chief Khaleda Zia.

Due to such abuse in public, the plaintiff and his party leaders have suffered a considerable loss of dignity in society, which cannot be compensated even by Tk 10 crores, added the statement.