Hasina, Quader, Shamim Osman accused in N'ganj murder case

A murder case was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 61 others in Narayanganj early today.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former lawmaker Shamim Osman were also among the accused.

With this, Hasina, who resigned and fled the country amid a mass uprising on August 5, is now facing 16 cases, including 13 for murder, one for abduction, and two for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

The plaintiff, Shahnaz, is the wife of fish trader Md Milon, who was shot dead in Shimrail area during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement on July 21.

Shahnaz filed the case with Siddhirganj Police Station shortly after midnight, Officer-in-Charge of the police station Abu Bakar Siddique said, reports our district correspondent.

Shamim Osman's son Imtinan Osman Ayon, nephew Azmeri Osman and many of his followers were made accused in the murder case.

On July 21, law enforcers and Awami League men clashed with the protesters between Signboard and Shimrail on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.

Milon, who used to live with his family at Mizmizi Purbapara area in Siddhirganj, was shot in the chest while returning home from a fish warehouse in Shimrail area around noon on July 21.

According to the case statement, Shamim Osman and other Awami League men fired indiscriminately with firearms and Milon was hit in the chest.

Previously, another murder case was filed against 48 people, including Sheikh Hasina, with Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station on Saturday night.