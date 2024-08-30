Hasina, Quader face murder charges in Munshiganj

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader were sued today in a case filed over the death of a 22-year-old man in ​​Munshiganj during the student-led uprising on August 4.

Besides Awami League chief Hasina and General Secretary Quader, Munshiganj district Awami League President Mohammad Mohiuddin, the unit's General Secretary Lutfur Rahman, and former Munshiganj MPs Faisal Biplab, Mrinal Kanti Das, and Sagufta Yasmin Emily were made accused in the murder case.

As many as 313 people, including Mohiuddin's younger brother Anis Uzzaman, former chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad, Jubo League leader Jalal Uddin Rumi Rajon, activists of AL and its student wing Chhatra League, were also named as accused in the case, while 200-300 people were made unidentified accused.

Shefali Begum, grandmother of victim Noor Mohammad Dipzal, filed the case at Munshiganj Sadar Police Station around 9:00am.

"No one has been arrested in this case yet," said Thander Khairul Hasan, additional superintendent of police at Munshiganj Sadar Circle.

North Islampur resident Dipzal was shot dead during the student-led movement in the Supermarket area of ​​Munshiganj town a day before the Awami League's fall.

Two other residents of the North Islampur area – Riazul Faraji, 38, and Md Sajal, 30, were also shot dead at the same place on that day.