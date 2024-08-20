Hasina, Quader, Asaduzzaman, Taposh sued in another murder case

This is the 18th murder case filed against the former PM

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 24 others were sued today for the death of 18-year-old garment worker Md Sohel Rana in the city's Adabor area on August 5.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former DSCC Mayor Sheik Fazle Noor Taposh, former Awami League lawmakers Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Sadek Khan, Bangladesh Chhatra League President Md Saddam Hossain, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar and Adabor Police Station OC Mahbub Rahman are among the accused.

Sohel Rana's brother Mohammad Ibrahim filed the case with the Court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin.

The magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and directed the officer-in-charge of Adabor Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Rana was present in front of Adabor Police Station around 12:30pm on August 5 when a protest rally of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement was going on. At one stage, some unidentified persons opened fire, injuring the victim seriously.

Soon after the incident, Rana was rushed to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Hasina, who resigned and fled to India amid a mass uprising on August 5, has now been accused in 22 cases, including 18 for murder, one for abduction and three for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

Most of the other accused in the case -- including Taposh, Quader and Asaduzzaman -- have been accused in other murder cases filed over the violence centring the students' movement.