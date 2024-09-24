Hasina, Quader, Asaduzzaman sued in another murder case

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 163 others were sued today in connection with the murder of Shaon Talukder, 21, during mass movement in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on August 5.

The victim's cousin Abdul Halim filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza.

Upon hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station to submit within seven working days a report whether any other case was filed in this regard.

Former Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, among others, have been made accused in the case.

In his complaint, the complainant said his brother was shot dead at Kutubkhali of Jatrabari when he was returning home from his office on August 5.

With this, Sheikh Hasina is now facing 198 cases, including 177 for murders, 11 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, six for attempted murder and one for attack on a BNP procession.