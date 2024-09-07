Hasina, Quader, 124 others sued in Nilphamari

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League General Secretary and former minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and 123 others have been sued on charges of arson and vandalism.

Mokbul Hossain, district superintendent of police, told The Daily Star yesterday that the case was filed by district Swechchhasebak Dal leader Abdus Salam Babla with a court in the district on Thursday.

With this latest case, Hasina is now facing at least 130 cases, including 12 complaints related to crimes against humanity and genocide. Most of the other cases are related to murder charges.

This spree of cases filed against Hasina and others has prompted experts and the interim government to issue warnings. She is currently in India, having fled Bangladesh on August 5 in face of a mass uprising.

Other accused in the case include Central Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain, former Nilphamari-2 lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor, and several other district-level leaders of the Awami League, Swechchhasebak League, and Chhatra League.

An additional 300 unidentified persons were also named as accused in the case, read the case statement.

According to the details of the case, on August 4, students along with the general public, staged a rally.

However, the accused, allegedly following directives from Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and other senior leaders, carried out attacks on the protesters at various points in the town, according to the case documents.

The accused also allegedly vandalised BNP offices, businesses, and homes, looted properties, and set them on fire, said the case details.