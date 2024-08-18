Hasina, Nowfel accused in HSC student murder case

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former education minister Mohibul Hasan Nowfel, and 32 leaders and activists of the Awami League have been sued for murder in Chattogram yesterday.

With this, Hasina is now facing nine cases, including six for murder, one for abduction, and two for crimes against humanity and genocide.

Tanvir Siddique, 19, a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinee of Ashekan Awlia Degree College, was shot dead during a clash between protesters, police and AL activists on July 18 in the port city's Bahaddarhat area.

His uncle, Mohammad Parvez, filed the case with Chandgaon Police Station late Friday night naming 34 people and 100 to 150 unnamed individuals, the police station's Officer-in-Charge Jahidul Kabir told The Daily Star.

He said, "Three people were killed during the violence in Bahaddarhat area on July 18. The plaintiff mentioned the two other victims' name in the case and the police recorded it for further investigation."

Jubo League leader Babar Ali and three ward councillors of Chattogram City Corporation -- Nur Mostafa Tinu, Saibal Das Sumon, and Esrarul Haque -- were also named as accused in the case.

The case statement said armed Chhatra League and Jubo League members opened fire on the protesters.