Hasina made accused in 5 more cases

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been accused in five more murder cases over killings in different parts of Bangladesh during the student-led movement that led to her ouster.

With these, she is now facing 21 cases -- 18 on murder charges, two over alleged crimes against humanity and genocide, and one on allegation of abduction.

Several members of her cabinet, ex-Awami League lawmakers, leaders and activists of the party, and police officers are Hasina's co-accused in these cases.

The charges in one of the three latest cases in Dhaka are related to the killing of Jubo Dal leader Abdullah Kabir Khan, 50, in front of Ideal School in Mirpur-10 on August 4, a day before Hasina resigned and fled to India amid the mass uprising.

Kabir Khan's wife Afsana Akhter Islam filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan. The magistrate asked the Mirpur Model Police Station chief to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

Among the 66 other accused are Awami League General Secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former MPs Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former chief of DMP's DB Harun or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar.

Another case was filed against Hasina and 147 others over the killing of protester Liton Hasan Lalu during the protests in Mirpur-10 on August 4.

The other accused include Quader, Asaduzzaman, Kamal Majumder, Nikhil, former IGP Mamun, ex-DMP DB chief Harun, former DMP commissioner Habibur and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob.

Md Milon Hasan, the victim's brother, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan.

The magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the Mirpur Model Police Station chief to register it as an FIR.

In the other case in the capital, Hasina and 12 others were sued over the death of carpenter Tarique Hossain, 18, who passed away on August 9 after being shot in front of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on August 5.

Tarique's mother Fidusi Khatun filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhanda.

Along with Quader, Asaduzzaman, Majumder, Nikhil, Mamun, Harun, Habibur and Biplob, former law minister Anisul Huq was named in the case.

The court asked the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit an investigation report by September 30.

Tarique was shot in front of the police station around 7:15pm on August 5 when he was returning home from his workplace.

He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on August 9.

In Chattogram, Hasina, Quader and 106 other people were sued in a case over the killing of college student Wasim Akram in a clash between activists of AL's student wing Chhatra League and protesters in the Muradpur area on July 16 -- one of the first killings that turned the quota reform movement into a mass uprising.

Wasim's mother Jyotsna lodged the case last night, said Panchlaish Police Station chief Sontos Kumar Chakma.

Wasim was involved with Chhatra Dal, the BNP's student wing, according to police and his family members.

The other accused include former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayor Rezaul Karim, city unit AL's General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin, former Chattogram-10 lawmaker Mohiuddin Bachchu, and 12 AL-backed CCC ward councillors.

Some 100 to 150 unnamed people were also accused in the case.

Wasim, a third-year social science student at Chattogram College, was a native of the South Mehernama area in Pekua Upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

In Narayanganj, a case was filed against Hasina, Quader, Asaduzzaman, former lawmaker Shamim Osman and 58 others on Sunday.

Shamim Osman's son Imtinan Osman Ayon, nephew Azmeri Osman and many of his followers were also accused in the murder case.

The case's plaintiff Shahnaz is the widow of victim Md Milon, a fish trader, Siddhirganj Police Station chief Abu Bakar Siddique told our local correspondent.

On July 21, law enforcers and Awami League men clashed with the protesters between Signboard and Shimrail on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

Milon, who used to live with his family in the Mizmizi Purbapara area in Siddhirganj, was shot in the chest while returning home from a fish warehouse in the Shimrail area around noon on that day.

Two journalists were also accused in the case over Milon's killing.

They are Billal Hossain Robin, staff reporter of The Daily Manabzamin and correspondent of NTV, and Forhad Hossain, Siddhirganj Thana correspondent of The Daily Bhorer Kagoj.

Robin is a vice president of the Narayanganj Press Club and the district coordinator of the human rights organisation Odhikar. Forhad is the general secretary of Siddhirganj Thana Press Club.