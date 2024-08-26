Hasina made accused in 11 more cases

9 filed over killings during protests, 1 over ex-BDR official’s death

Eleven more cases were filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka and elsewhere yesterday.

Nine of the cases were filed over the killings that took place during the recent student protest.

Besides, a case was filed over the death of a former official of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) in 2010 while the father of a victim of enforced disappearance filed an abduction case.

With these cases, Hasina is now facing 60 cases, including 50 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, and two for abduction.

Former Awami League ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Anisul Huq, and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are among the accused in the cases.

Hasina, former army chief General Aziz Ahmed, and 11 others were sued yesterday over the death of Abdur Rahim, the former deputy director of BDR in 2010.

Rahim, an accused in the BDR carnage case, died in jail on July 29 of that year.

Advocate Abdul Aziz, son of deceased Abdur Rahim, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the OC of Chawkbazar Police Station to inform the court whether any other unnatural death case was filed after the death.

Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, the then public prosecutor of the BDR mutiny case, and former lawmakers Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Sheikh Helal, and Mirza Azam are among the accused in the case.

Hasina and 48 others were sued in a case filed over the death of university student Sheikh Ashabul Yamin at the Savar Bazar bus stand during the quota reform movement on July 18.

The victim's uncle, Abdullah Al Kabir, filed the case with a Dhaka court. A video went viral where it was seen that Yamin, a student of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in Mirpur was dropped on the road by the law enforcers from their APC. He was still alive at the time.

One Masud Rana filed a case with another Dhaka court against Hasina and 24 others over the death of his brother-in-law, Babu Mollah, in the Hatirjheel area on July 19.

Hasina and 21 others were sued over the death of Golam Nafiz, 17, at the Farmgate area of Tejgaon on August 1. Rafiqul Islam filed a case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury.

Nasir Uddin filed a case with a Dhaka court against Hasina and 18 others over the death of shop employee Jasim Uddin, 35, in the Uttara Paschim area on July 18.

Upon separate hearings, the four magistrates recorded the statements of the complainants and asked the officer-in-charges (OC) of the police stations concerned to register the complaints as the First Information Report (FIR).

Yesterday, Rizia Begum, 36, filed a case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saddam Hossain against Hasina and 33 others over the death of his nephew journalist Mehedi Hasan near the Kazla Toll Plaza over Hanif Flyover in Jatrabari during quota protests on July 18.

Babul Mia, 42, also filed a case with the court of the same magistrate over the death of one Jisan against Hasina and 26 in Matuail on July 20, while Mamunur Rashid, 34, filed a case against Hasina and 27 others over the death of his brother-in-law Yusuf Mia Sanoar in Shani Akhra area on July 20.

Upon separate hearings, magistrate Saddam recorded the statements of three complainants and asked the OC of Jatrabari Police Station to inform the court whether any other unnatural death cases were filed following the victims' deaths.

In Narsingdi, Angur Mia, the brother-in-law of the slain Jaman Mia, filed a murder case against Hasina and two others with a local court.

The court directed the Madhabdi Police Station officer-in-charge to record it as an FIR.

Local Awami League leaders and activists, at the behest of the named accused, opened fire on a peaceful student protest on July 21. Jaman was shot while overseeing the protest and later succumbed to his injuries on July 25 at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

In Rangpur, a murder case has been filed against 150 individuals, including Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, with a local court over a clash between student protesters and law enforcement agencies during a student movement in Rangpur on July 19.

A shop worker, Momdel Hossain, who was forced to amputate his left leg from the knee, filed the case. The court asked Kotwali Police Station to record it as an FIR.

In Pirojpur court, Hasina and 13 others, including five Rab members, were sued in an abduction case filed by Babul Hawlader, father of Sunny Hawlader, who was a victim of enforced disappearance in 2013.

The then Rab director general Mokhlesur Rahman was among the accused.