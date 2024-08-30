Hasina faces 6 more cases

Several ex-ministers, top cops also sued

Six more cases have been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her several cabinet members.

Three of them were lodged in Gazipur while one each was filed in Dhaka and Brahmanbaria. Besides, another complaint was filed yesterday with the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal against Hasina and 51 others.

Several former ministers, including Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan, top police officers and two dozen senior journalists were among the accused.

Hasina is now facing at least 81 cases -- 68 on murder charges, eight over allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide, three on charges of abduction, and two on other charges.

In Gazipur's Sreepur, Hasina and 37 others were sued over the death of Jakir Hossain Rana on August 5 during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

His father Jamal Uddin yesterday lodged the case at Sreepur Police Station. In the case statement, he mentioned that some police and BGB personnel at the behest of Hasina and several other accused opened fire, leaving his son killed.

Manju Mia, father of slain Rahmat Mia, filed another murder case at the same police station accusing Hasina and 60 others. He alleged that some police and BGB members on the instructions of Hasina and several other accused fired bullets, killing his son on August 5.

Another murder case was filed at Basan Police Station against former PM Hasina and 154 others.

Pornima Begum, wife of Nazrul Islam, 32, who was killed on July 20 during the quota reform protest, lodged the case on Tuesday.

In Dhaka, Hasina and 87 others were sued over the death of Nadimul Hasan Elem, 25, in Dhaka's Sutrapur on July 19 during a protest.

His mother Kismot Ara yesterday filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam.

After recording the complainant's statement, the magistrate asked the officer-in-charge of Sutrapur Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

In Brahmanbaria, a murder case was filed against Hasina and 57 others over the killing of Zahirul Islam, 35, during a clash on March 27, 2021, between police and demonstrators protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

His elder brother Babul Miah on Wednesday night lodged the case at Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station, said Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain, OC of the station.

According to the case statement, several former ministers and other accused ordered the law enforcers to use firearms against the protesters, which led to the death of Zahirul.