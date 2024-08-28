Hasina faces 5 more cases

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was accused in five more cases yesterday.

Four of the cases were filed in Dhaka over the killing of four people during the recent student-led movement, while another was filed in Rajshahi over the abduction and torture of a BNP leader in 2023.

With this, Hasina is now facing 71 cases, including 60 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, and one for attack on a BNP procession.

Hasina and 48 others were sued for the killing of one Dulal alias Selim in the city's Jatrabari area on August 3.

The victim's brother Mostafa Kamal filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former AL lawmakers Shamim Osman and Ramesh Chandra are among the accused.

The magistrate recorded the statement and asked the officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station to register it as a First Information Report (FIR).

In Mohammadpur, Hasina and 21 others were sued for the killing of Mansur Miah, a machine operator at Buriganga Filling Station in Bosila on July 19.

The victim's brother Ainal Haque filed the case with a Dhaka court which asked the Mohammadpur Police OC to register it as an FIR.

Quader, Asaduzzaman, former AL lawmakers Ali Arafat and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid and former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman are among the accused in the case.

Khorshed Alam brother of Miraz Hossain, who was killed on August 5, filed another case against Hasina and 91 others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Belal Hossain.

The magistrate recorded his statement and asked the Demra Police OC to register it as an FIR.

Hasina and 40 others were sued for the killing of 21-year-old Nahidul Islam at Mirpur-10 on July 19.

The victim's brother Md Sabuj filed the case with a Dhaka court, which asked Mirpur Police OC to register it as an FIR.

Hasina' sister Sheikh Rehana and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy are among the accused.

In Rajshahi, SM Salahuddin Ahmmed Shamim Sarkar, convenor of Bagha upazila Chhatra Dal, filed a case against Hasina, former state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, and 52 others on charges of abduction and torture, said Bagha Police OC Abu Siddque.

According to the case statement, under the direct instruction of Hasina and the other accused, Salahuddin was picked up in front of the Bagha New Bus Stand on May 21, 2023.

He was tortured and shot in the leg before being handed over to the police, who later framed him in a false case, Salahuddin mentioned in the case.