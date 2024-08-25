Hasina, Brig Gen Aziz, 11 others sued over death of BDR deputy director in jail custody

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former director general (DG) of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) Brigadier General Aziz Ahmed and 11 others were sued today over the death of former official of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) in 2010.

Abdur Rahim, the former deputy director of BDR who was an accused in the BDR carnage case, died in jail custody on July 29 of that year.

Advocate Abdul Aziz, son of deceased Abdur Rahim, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar Police Station to inform the court whether any other unnatural death case was filed after the death.

Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, the then public prosecutor of the BDR mutiny case; Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the then Awami League lawmaker; Rafiqul Islam, the then on duty physician of Dhaka Central Jail; and former AL lawmakers Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Sheik Helal and Mirza Azam are among the accused in the case.

In his complaint, the complainant alleged that Abdur Rahim, also a freedom fight, was injected to death as he refused to become an approver (Rajsakkhi).