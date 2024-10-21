Hasina, Asaduzzaman, Quader sued over another killing during mass uprising

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 56 others were sued today over the murder of 30-year-old Sohan Shah at Rampura during the quota reform movement on July 19.

The victim's mother Sufia Begum filed the case against Hasina and others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam.

Upon hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Rampura Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid and former lawmaker from Narsingdi-1 constituency Nazrul Islam Hiru are also among the accused in the case.

As of yesterday, Hasina was facing 224 cases, including 193 for murders, 16 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, 11 for attempted murder and one for attack on a BNP procession.