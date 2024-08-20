Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 01:51 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:12 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Hasina accused in another murder case in Rangpur

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 01:51 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:12 PM
Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader sued for teacher's murder
File photo

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina made the prime accused in another murder case filed yesterday over the killing of auto-rickshaw driver Manik Mia during the quota reform movement in Rangpur.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former commerce minister Tipu Munshi, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, and Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner (Retired) Md Moniruzzaman were also made accused in the case.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Manik Mia's mother Nurjahan Begum filed the case against a total of 19 individuals yesterday evening with the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Raju Ahmed Babu in Rangpur.

Read more

Hasina, Quader, Asaduzzaman, Taposh sued in another murder case

The court accepted the case and ordered that it be treated as an FIR.

Hasina, who resigned and fled to India amid a mass uprising on August 5, has now been accused in 23 cases, including 19 for murder, one for abduction and three for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

Alauddin, the plaintiff's lawyer, stated that a clash erupted between protesters and police and AL leaders and activists in Modern Mor area of Rangpur city on July 18.

Hasina lands in Hindon Air Base
Read more

Hasina faces another ICT case

Manik Mia was shot and killed allegedly in police firing, he said.

The lawyer confirmed that Sheikh Hasina was mentioned as the prime accused in the case.

Related topic:
Sheikh HasinaSheikh Hasina Casemurder case
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hasina falls, flees

2w ago
Hasina lands in Hindon Air Base

Hasina faces another ICT case

15h ago
|শিক্ষা

এইচএসসির বাকি পরীক্ষা অর্ধেক প্রশ্নে, পেছাবে ২ সপ্তাহ

শিক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়ে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের শিক্ষা উপদেষ্টা ওয়াহিদউদ্দিন মাহমুদের সভাপাতিত্বে অনুষ্ঠিত সভায় এ সিদ্ধান্ত হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

তারল্য সহায়তা দিয়ে কোনো ব্যাংককে বাঁচাবে না বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক: গভর্নর

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification