Hasina accused in another murder case in Rangpur

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina made the prime accused in another murder case filed yesterday over the killing of auto-rickshaw driver Manik Mia during the quota reform movement in Rangpur.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former commerce minister Tipu Munshi, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, and Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner (Retired) Md Moniruzzaman were also made accused in the case.

Manik Mia's mother Nurjahan Begum filed the case against a total of 19 individuals yesterday evening with the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Raju Ahmed Babu in Rangpur.

The court accepted the case and ordered that it be treated as an FIR.

Hasina, who resigned and fled to India amid a mass uprising on August 5, has now been accused in 23 cases, including 19 for murder, one for abduction and three for committing crimes against humanity and genocide.

Alauddin, the plaintiff's lawyer, stated that a clash erupted between protesters and police and AL leaders and activists in Modern Mor area of Rangpur city on July 18.

Manik Mia was shot and killed allegedly in police firing, he said.

The lawyer confirmed that Sheikh Hasina was mentioned as the prime accused in the case.