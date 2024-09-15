Hasina, 58 others sued in Dinajpur

A case has been filed against 59 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing them of attempting to murder a student during an anti-government protest in Dinajpur on August 4.

Fahim Faisal, 22, a resident of Rajbati area in Dinajpur, filed the case at Kotwali Police Station on Friday, claiming he was shot and injured during the demonstration.

Officer-in-Charge of the police station Farid Hossain confirmed the development to The Daily Star yesterday.

According to the case statement, Faisal, who participated in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was shot during an attack on protesters near Dinajpur Sadar Hospital.

Protesters were assaulted with firearms and local weapons, resulting in multiple injuries to Faisal's face, chest, arms, and other parts of his body. He was treated at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital and recovered partially.

Former whip Iqbalur Rahim, Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Chairman Imdad Sarkar, and general secretary of the district's Jubo League Anwar Hossain are among the accused.

With this, Hasina is now facing 155 cases, including 136 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, eight for attempted murder and one for the attack on a BNP procession.