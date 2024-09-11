Hasina, 26 others sued over attempt to murder lawyer in 2013

The former PM is now facing 153 cases

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 26 others were sued today on charges of attempted murder of a lawyer of Dhaka Bar Association in front of the Supreme Court in December 2013.

Rehana Parvin, the victim, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam.

The magistrate asked the officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station to submit a report after an investigation into the matter.

Former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former lawmakers Amir Hossain Amu, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former inspectors general of police Hassan Mahmood Khandker and Benazir Ahmed, former Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh and expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat are among the accused in the case.

In her complaint, the lawyer said she was beaten up mercilessly in front of the Supreme Court at around 3:30pm on December 29 of 2013 during a protest rally for restoration of the caretaker government.

Later she was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

With this, Hasina is now facing 153 cases, including 135 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, seven for attempted murder and one for the attack on a BNP procession.