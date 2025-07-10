Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:31 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:38 PM

Hasina, 2 others indicted for crimes against humanity

Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:31 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:38 PM
Ex-IGP pleads guilty
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 01:31 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT) today framed charges against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

A three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, indicted the three on five charges.

The tribunal fixed August 3 and 4 for hearing the prosecution's opening statement.

Of the accused, Mamun was present in court during the proceedings.

Mamun told the tribunal, "I plead guilty. I will make a statement in favour of the prosecution at a later stage."

The court noted Mamun's statement and said it would later decide whether to treat him as an approver.

