Hasanul Haq Inu arrested in Uttara

Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and former information minister, was arrested at one of his relatives' house in Uttara yesterday afternoon in connection with a murder case filed with the New Market Police Station on August 21.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is the main accused in the case, while Inu is accused number 29.

One Abdur Rahman filed the case over the death of his brother-in-law Abdul Wadud in the New Market area on July 19.

The complaint alleged that Inu along with the other accused ordered law enforcers to open fire on protestors.

JSD in a statement, urged the interim government to ensure Inu's legal rights and security in police custody, adding that his named has been added to some murder cases without conducting primary investigation.

Besides this case, Inu has been accused in several other cases after Hasina resigned and fled on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising.

He is also facing charges of crimes against humanity along with Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal.

Inu was a key partner of the Awami League-led 14-party coalition that was in power from January 6, 2009, to August 5, 2024.

He was information minister from September 2012 till the first week of January 2019. Before he was appointed the information minister, he served as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications from 2008 to September 2012.

He also served on the parliamentary standing committee for the information ministry from February 2019 to January 2024.

Inu is a three-time MP from the Kushtia-2 constituency. However, he lost in the last parliamentary election to an independent candidate.

Inu was vocal about announcing a nationwide curfew when the leaders of the 14-party alliance met with Hasina on July 19, amid the student protest. The meeting eventually agreed on imposing a curfew the next day.