Hartal supporters in Jamalpur vandalise journo's bike; 4 detained

Hartal supporters vandalised a journalist's bike in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila.

The incident took place today around 9:00am in Bagarpar area of the upazila.

They also tried to set the bike on fire, reports our local correspondent quoting Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station.

Police have detained 4 people form the spot, he added.

Journalist Moshiur Rahman, upazila correspondent of Channel S and Daily Bangladeshi Khabar, said, "I was going to Sarishabari Press Club from Tarakandi to collect some news in my bike. When I reached Bagarpar area, some strike supporters stopped me and started to hit my bike with sticks."

"When I introduced myself as a journalist, they kept on hitting saying all journalists are supporters of Awami League. At one stage, they tried to set my bike on fire. However, I managed to flee."

"I later complained to police," he added.