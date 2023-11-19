Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 04:32 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 04:42 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Hartal supporters in Jamalpur vandalise journo's bike; 4 detained

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 04:32 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 04:42 PM

Hartal supporters vandalised a journalist's bike in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila.

The incident took place today around 9:00am in Bagarpar area of the upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They also tried to set the bike on fire, reports our local correspondent quoting Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station.

Police have detained 4 people form the spot, he added.

Journalist Moshiur Rahman, upazila correspondent of Channel S and Daily Bangladeshi Khabar, said, "I was going to Sarishabari Press Club from Tarakandi to collect some news in my bike. When I reached Bagarpar area, some strike supporters stopped me and started to hit my bike with sticks."

"When I introduced myself as a journalist, they kept on hitting saying all journalists are supporters of Awami League. At one stage, they tried to set my bike on fire. However, I managed to flee."

"I later complained to police," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিদেশি বিনিয়োগ আকৃষ্টে সব ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছে সরকার: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘আরও বেশি পরিমাণে বিদেশি বিনিয়োগ যাতে বাংলাদেশে আসতে পারে সেজন্য আমরা বিভিন্ন ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছি।’

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

গাজীপুরে বাসে আগুন

৩০ মিনিট আগে