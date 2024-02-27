Halt issuing licences for elephant rearing

HC asks authorities

The High Court has issued a stay order on issuing and renewing licences for privately owning and raising elephants.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned with the government to explain why issuing new licences or renewing existing ones should continue.

The rule also questioned why it should not be illegal to torture and abuse elephants for the purpose of performing in circuses or other social events, or for the purpose of street extortion by elephant owners, trainers, and others.

In the rule, the court asked the authorities concerned to show causes as to why a direction should not be issued to prevent the torture of elephants in the name of training.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque came up with the order and rule on Sunday following a writ petition filed by People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Foundation, a non-profit organisation working on animal rights issues, and Jaya Ahsan, a film actress, seeking necessary directives.

The petition was filed as public interest litigation with the HC on February 18, challenging the failure of the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to prevent illegal and unnecessary torture of elephants in the name of training, and the unnecessary use of elephants in circuses and various social events and for street extortion.

They also urged the HC to order the government to stop issuing new elephant-rearing licences and renewing existing ones under sections 11 and 24 of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012, and rules 5 and 6 of the Deer and Elephant Rearing Rules, 2017.

Barrister Saqeb Mahbub appeared for the writ petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state during the hearing on the petition.