Hallmark loan scam: Such offenders should be punished by death

Observes court, awards life term to Hallmark chairperson, MD in Tk 10.50cr embezzlement case

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced Hallmark Group Chairperson Jasmine Islam, Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud and 15 others to prison for swindling Sonali Bank out of over Tk 10.50 crore.

Jasmine and her husband Tanvir were sentenced to life in prison for breach of trust, an additional seven years for cheating, and were ordered to pay a fine of Tk 5.25 crore.

Judge Md Abul Kashem of the Special Judge's Court-1 of Dhaka delivered the verdict at a packed courtroom, said Rajib Dey, bench assistant of the court.

The judge observed, "The court thinks that the criminals who play with the people's deposits, the country's banking system and its economy should be punished with the death penalty.

"But under the law, the maximum punishment is imprisonment for life -- 30 years."

For breach of trust, seven others sentenced to life in prison are Tusher Ahmed, general manager (commerce) of Hallmark Group; Saiful Hasan, former assistant general manager of Sonali Bank; Mohammad Abdul Matin, former executive of Sonali Bank; Abdul Malek, managing director of Nokshi Knit Ltd; Saiful Islam Raza, managing director of Paragon Knit Composite Ltd; Mir Zakaria, proprietor of Max Spinning Mills; Taslim Hassan, director of T and Brothers Ltd.

In addition, each of them was fined Tk 12 lakh.

Sonali Bank's former managing director Humayun Kabir, former deputy managing director Mainul Haque, former general managers Mir Mohidur Rahman and Noni Gopal Nath, former deputy general manager Sofiz Uddin Ahmed, former assistant general manager Kamrul Hossain Khan, and Dhanmondi branch's former senior executive officer Meherunnisa Mary were sentenced to 10 years in prison for breach of trust and another seven years for cheating.

Each was fined Tk 12 lakh.

Jamal Uddin Sarker, former chairman of Savar's Tetuljhara Union Parishad, who issued fake trade licences, was awarded five years in jail and another two for cheating. He was also fined Tk 7 lakh.

According to the verdict, the convicts will serve the sentence concurrently.

Of the convicts, Jasmine, Tanvir, Tusher, Mir Mohidur, Sofiz, Mainul, Kamrul and Malek are behind bars, while the rest are absconding.

The court issued conviction warrants against them.

On March 27, 2016, another Dhaka court framed charges against them in the case. Since then, 59 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

On October 12, 2012, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case with Ramna Model Police Station, accusing 22 people.

In October 2013, ACC Assistant Director Mashiur Rahman pressed charges against 20.

Three of the accused died during the trial.

In May 2012, Bangladesh Bank detected a scam of over Tk 3,500 crore in Sonali Bank's Ruposhi Bangla Hotel branch. Of the sum, Hallmark alone took Tk 2,686 crore using forged documents in connivance with some bank officials.

The ACC, which was tasked to investigate the matter, filed 11 cases against 27 top officials of Sonali Bank and Hallmark Group.