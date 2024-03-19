Hallmark embezzlement: Jasmine, Tanvir get life imprisonment

A Dhaka court today sentenced nine people, including Hallmark Chairman Jasmine Islam and Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud, to life imprisonment in a case filed over swindling over Tk 10.5 crore out of Sonali Bank.

Judge Md Abul Kashem of the Special Judge's Court-1 of Dhaka delivered the verdict at a packed courtroom, said a staffer of the court.

The court also sentenced seven others to 10 years and another individual to five years in jail.

A total of 57 prosecution witnesses testified before the court during the trial.

On March 27, 2016, another Dhaka court framed charges against them in the case.

On October 12, 2012, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case with Ramna Model Police Station.

On October 7, 2013, the Anti-Corruption Commission pressed charges against 20 people in the case.