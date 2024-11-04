Haji Salim shown arrested in attempted murder case

Former Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim was shown arrested today in a case filed on charge of attempts to kill Fazlur Karim in front of Dhaka Alia Madrasa during the anti-discrimination students movement on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Hasanur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Chawkbazar Police Station, produced the former MP before the court and pleaded to show him arrested in the case.

According to the case statement, Md Fazlur Karim, 50, said he joined a rally during mass uprising on August 5. As the rally reached in front of Dhaka Alia Madrasa, police and Awami League men attacked the rally, injuring many of the participants, including the complainant. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he received treatment.

Fazlur Karim filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station on October 26, against 104 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Haji Salim was arrested from Bangshal area in the early hours of September 2.

Later, he was placed on a five-day remand in another murder case filed over the death of Khalid Hasan Saifullah on July 18.