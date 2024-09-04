Haji Salim sent to jail before 5-day remand ends

Former Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim was sent to jail today before completion of his five-day remand due to illness.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman on September 2 put Salim on remand in a case filed over the death of an 11th grader, Khalid Hasan Saifullah in Dhaka's Lalbagh area on July 18 during quota reform protests.

Today, the same court sent him to jail after Investigation Officer Akkas Miah, a sub-inspector at Lalbagh Police Station, produced Salim before the court.

In the forwarding report, the IO said that Haji Salim was brought in for interrogation on Monday. But he fell ill yesterday.

He was later rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment following the provisions of the Jail Code. The IO appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is complete.

"We will take him back to the hospital for further treatment, as per the Jail Code," said the IO in his report.

Haji Salim, whose name was mentioned in the FIR of the murder case of Khalid Hasan, was arrested from the Bangshal area on Sunday night.

On August 19, Kamrul Hasan, father of Khalid, lodged the case with Lalbagh Police Station against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 51 others.