Haji Salim placed on remand

Court sends Tipu Munshi to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday placed former Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of an 11th grader in the capital's Lalbagh area on July 18 during quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman passed the order after Investigation Officer Akkas Miah, a sub-inspector of Lalbagh Police Station, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand appeal, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Haji Salim, whose name was mentioned in the FIR of the murder case of Khalid Hasan Saifullah, was arrested from the Bangshal area on Sunday night.

On August 19, Kamrul Hasan, father of Khalid, lodged the case with Lalbagh Police Station against former prime Sheikh Hasina and 51 others.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan placed AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap on a three-day fresh remand in a case filed over the death of garment worker Rubel during the protests in Adabor on August 5.

Police sought a seven-day fresh remand for Golap, who was first placed on a seven-day remand in the case on August 26.

The previous day, the ex-AL lawmaker from Madaripur-3 was arrested in the capital's Nakhalpara area.

On August 22, the victim's father Rafiqul Islam lodged the murder case with Adabor Police Station against Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were demonstrating on Ring Road in Adabor on August 5.

Rubel, who sustained bullet wounds, died of his injuries at a hospital after two days, the statement said.

In another development, magistrate Mehedi yesterday sent former commerce minister Tipu Munshi to jail after he was produced before the court on completion of his four-day remand.

On August 29, Tipu was placed on remand in a case filed over the death of Suman Sikdar, 31, at Badda during the protests on July 19.

Victim's mother Masuma lodged the case with Badda Police Station against Hasina and 179 others on August 20.