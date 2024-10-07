Haji Salim, ex-councillor Manik, BCL leader Saikat shown arrested in another murder case

Former Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim, former councillor Hasibur Rahman Manik, and general secretary of Chhatra League's Dhaka University unit Tanvir Hasan Saikat were shown arrested today in a case filed over the death of Rakib Howlader, an employee of Kazal Plastic Factory at Chawkbazar area on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Moradul Islam, an inspector of Chawkbazar Police Station, produced them and submitted an application in this regard.

Rakib Howlader, 16, took part in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Chankharpool area around 1:00pm on August 5 where he was shot. Later, he was rushed to Mitford Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On September 23, victim's father filed a case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Haji Salim, Saikat and Manik and 47 others in this regard.

Police arrested Salim from the capital's Bangshal area on the night of September 1. He was later placed on a five-day remand in the case filed over the murder of Ideal College student Khalid Hasan Saifullah during the mass uprising on July 18.

Saikat was arrested in the city's Nikunja residential area on August 14. Later he was placed on a 10-day remand in a murder case filed with the Paltan Police Station.

Manik was arrested from the Lalbagh Kellar More area on August 22 and was placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over killing college student Khalid Hasan Saifullah.