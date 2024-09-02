Haji Salim on 5-day remand in murder case

Crime & Justice
Haji Salim
Haji Mohammad Salim. File photo

A Dhaka court today placed former Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of Khalid Hasan Saifullah, a 11th grader, in the capital's Lalbagh area on July 18 during quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman passed the order at 3:55pm after Investigation Officer Akkas Miah, a sub-inspector of Lalbagh Police Station, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

Haji Salim, whose name was mentioned in the FIR of the murder case, was arrested from the Bangshal area last night.

On August 19, Kamrul Hasan, father of Khalid, filed the case with Lalbagh Police Station against former prime Sheikh Hasina and 51 others.

push notification