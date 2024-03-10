Hafiz granted bail in 2011 political violence case

A Dhaka court today granted bail to BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed in a 2011 political violence case in which he was convicted in December last year.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after the defence filed a bail petition with the court, state lawyer Tapash Kumar Pal told The Daily Star.

On March 5, another Dhaka court sent Hafiz to jail after rejecting his bail petition in the same case. He surrendered before the court in the case that day.

On December 28 last year, Major Hafiz, BNP Vice-Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and six others were jailed for different terms in the case filed with Gulshan Police Station.

Altaf, Hafiz and Major (retd) Md Hanif were sentenced to 21 months' imprisonment, while five others jailed for 42 months for illegally gathering and torching vehicles.